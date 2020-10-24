Can you say something nice about the presidential candidate you didn't vote for?

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — During this contentious presidential election season, we have heard name-calling and insults being throw from both sides. Many are tired of it. Let's see if voters across San Diego County were able to say something nice about the other guy in this video essay.
