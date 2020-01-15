Mayor Kevin Faulconer will give his final State of the City address to San Diegans on Wednesday, Jan. 15. He's expected to touch on topics like housing affordability and homelessness.

"Mayor Faulconer will also share his plans to finish strong in 2020 by seeking City Council approval this spring for his latest and most ambitious housing reform yet – a program to build more homes, invest in communities and turn his One San Diego pledge into city policy," said Gustavo Portela, the mayor's press secretary.

The speech kicks off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and should last about an hour. You can reserve a seat to watch the address here.

Faulconer has been San Diego's mayor since 2014 and is now term-limited.

