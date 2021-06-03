State worker union OKs $1 million to fight Newsom recall

The SEIU Local 1000's board of directors approved the donation Wednesday in an emergency meeting.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California's largest state worker union has approved a $1 million donation to help Gov. Gavin Newsom fight the expected recall.

The SEIU Local 1000's board of directors approved the donation Wednesday in an emergency meeting. It follows a union election that saw longtime President Yvonne Walker defeated by union member Richard Louis Brown. He doesn't support Newsom due to state worker pay cuts imposed last year. Brown is set to take office later in June. The donation further solidifies organized labor support behind Newsom as he faces a fight to keep his job. An election date hasn't been set.

This comes as news of labor unions representing workers in manufacturing, retail, grocery stores, health care and other businesses are backing California Gov. Gavin Newsom in an expected recall election.

The California Labor Federation delivered the endorsement Tuesday, June 1, at the state Capitol on behalf of 2.1 million workers and 1,200 affiliated unions. They say Newsom, a Democrat, supported workers during the pandemic and called the drive to remove him from office “anti-worker."

Their announcement aims to show unity in organized labor after the new president of the largest state workers union said he won't support the governor.