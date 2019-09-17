SAN DIEGO — President Trump will touch down in Air Force Once on Wednesday in San Diego. He'll be in town to attend a luncheon fundraiser.

According to an invitation to the closed-door fundraiser, individual tickets start at $1,000 for "bronze seating." Tickets go all the way up to $100,000 per couple. For that $100,000 price tag, a couple will receive two tickets to a roundtable, a chance to snap a photo with Trump and priority seating at lunch.

The money goes toward a joint fundraising committee "Trump Victory." Attendees can pay by personal check, wire transfer, or credit card.

According to the chairman of the San Diego Republican Party, Tony Krvaric, about 500 people have purchased tickets to the event as of Monday afternoon.

"It's a big fundraising base," said Krvaric. "There's no doubt about it. [It's] one of the largest states in the union."

According to White House officials, this will Trump's fourth visit to California since taking office.

"This is a blue state," said Krvaric. "There's no doubt about it. There's still tons of republicans here."

Check back for more details on Trump's visit.