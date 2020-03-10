How does President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis impact the campaign?

With news of the president's postive test and hospitalization, there are several questions of how this may impact his campaign and the upcoming election.

SAN DIEGO — With President Trump's recent Covid-19 diagnosis and hospitalization, many people are wondering how this will impact his campaign and the election that is just over a month away.

"His health will be a determining factor," said political analyst, Laura Fink and that there's no question his staffers are scrambling.

"The Trump campaign team is rethinking its strategy," she said.

For starters, social media will play an even bigger role. President Trump is already widely known for his love of Twitter. That will evolve into more visual mediums if he's physically able.

"We also know he's not afraid of a television set so he will absolutely be engaging on that level," Fink said.

As for any upcoming rallies, those may change as well. In the past, thousands of his supporters have gathered-many without masks or social distancing.

Fink thinks that future events might be canceled or changed to include different speakers and fewer people in attendance.

"He should run his campaign remotely and trust there are surrogates and a campaign team that can carry his message forward," she said.



What about the upcoming presidential debate currently scheduled for Oct 15?

Fink said, “It’s absolutely possible the debate will be pushed back with health considerations taking center stage.”



But, before any major decisions are made, Fink believes that the focus should be on testing Trump's inner circle and tracing who they've had contact with.



What happens if the president's condition becomes worse?