SAN DIEGO — President Donald Trump began the week tweeting photos of the border wall being built in San Diego saying, "Democrats want Open Borders and Crime! So dangerous for our Country. But we are building a big, beautiful, NEW Wall! I will protect America, the Dems don't know where to start!"

RELATED: 14 miles of border wall replaced along Mexico-San Diego border

Last week, crews finished the installment of the last panel of the Otay Mesa border wall, a section of fencing that stretches a half-mile east of the Pacific Ocean to the base of Otay Mountain.

The new wall more closely aligns with the border. Previously, the fencing went with topography and was built further inland. This time, it's about two feet from the actual line and will make maintenance easier, according to authorities.

Border Patrol said the new fence allows better visibility to see what's happening in Mexico. They also said while the wall is working, it's part of a comprehensive strategy to secure the border: infrastructure, cameras, ground sensors, and staffing.

The current administration allocated $147 million for the 14-mile project in 2017, with work starting last May.