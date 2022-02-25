Ukrainian support remains strong in San Diego

As Russian troops advance, Ukraine's minister of defense has now issued a call for civilians between 18 and 60 to take up arms to help defend the country.

The Ukrainian government has banned all men ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country. The are asking them to stay and defend their country.

When hearing of a military attack, such as what's happening in Ukraine, there can be a reaction of fear in many. While thousands have already fled Kiev, there seems to be a fight or die mentality and standing up for love of country.

Through tears and shattered glass, new video shows a Ukrainian woman singing the country's national anthem, while cleaning heseer family's home destroyed by Russian forces. Ukrainian's in San Diego are reacting to scenes like this.

"I feel very disturbed, stressed, disoriented but not fearful," says Vika pop, who's family lives in the Ukraine.

Pop says while the situation in her home country is scary, many people are ready for what she's calling a fearless fight.

"The strength comes from knowing that you are doing the right thing you are protecting your country and your people or loved ones," said Pop.

As Russian troops advance, Ukraine's minister of defense has now issued a call for civilians between 18 and 60 to take up arms to help defend the country.

Thousands turned up at a local sports store where guns were being handing out.

In a new video, surrounded by his cabinet, the Ukrainian president said they have no plans to flee.

While some say it's only a matter of time before Russia overtakes Ukraine, tearing down the pride of it's people might not be so easy.

"The Russians will almost certainly conquer the territory but whether they can conquer the people is another question," said Erik Gartzke, UCSD professor of Political Science.

The night of Friday, February, 25 supporters of Ukraine were set to gather for a candlelight vigil at the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park at 7:00 p.m.