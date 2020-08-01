SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The lingo and jargon on election ballots can be confusing, so it's important to understand what you're reading and what a "yes" or "no" vote could mean.

On Monday, a Facebook user shared a post that said California politicians are trying to repeal Proposition 13 by "slipping it under the radar" on the 2020 ballot. Prop 13 is the 1978 constitutional amendment that limits increases on residential and commercial property taxes.

The Facebook user said Attorney General Xavier Becerra "has strategically relabeled it [Prop 13] 'Education and Local Government Funding.'"

A Facebook user posted this message to their profile, warning Californians that Prop 13 could be repealed. We've verified that claim and it's false.

THE QUESTION: Is there something on the ballot that will repeal Proposition 13?



WHAT WE FOUND: The California Secretary of State website said there is something eligible for the November ballot called the "California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act of 2018." This initiative would undo the property tax caps of Prop 13, but only for commercial and industrial properties. Not for homes. California Secretary of State Spokesperson Sam Mahood said,



"The California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act would require that certain commercial properties are taxed at fair market value. Both of these measures will be on the ballot unless they are pulled off by their proponents by June 25, 2020,” Mahood said.



THE ANSWER: No, there is no ballot question right now that would undo Prop 13's property tax protection for people's homes. But there is a ballot question in the works that would change how property taxes work for commercial and industrial-zoned property. They can be taxed at full market rate.

