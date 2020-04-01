SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — In just two months, Californians will vote in the presidential primary election on March 3, 2020.

"Time is of the essence now," said San Diego Registrar of Voters Michael Vu. "We are 60 days away from the presidential primary election. If you need to update your information, do so now. Do not delay."



Of the 1.8 million registered voters in San Diego County, notices were sent to 380,000 nonpartisan mail-ballot voters to select a political party for the primary, but so far, only 49,000 people have mailed back their selections.



"What that means is that there are tens of thousands of individuals who have not responded back to this card and we need them to respond back by Jan.6,” said Vu.

By Monday, Vu says his office needs to know what type of ballot to send to mail-in voters.

There are four options that are available to complete this process:

You can mail the nonpartisan crossover party ballot request form to the Registrar of Voters, P.O. Box 85520, San Diego CA 92186-5520 Call the Voter Registrar Office with your Party selection at (858) 565-5800. Fill out the form in person and turn it in at the Registrar of Voters, 5600 Overland Avenue, San Diego, CA, 92123 Fill out the form online at sdvote.com and email it to votebymail@sdcounty.ca.gov.

“We've got three political parties that have opened it up to Nonpartisan voters. That's the Democratic Party, the Libertarian Party and the American Independent Party. You have three political parties that have closed up their presidential candidates only to those who are registered to their respective political party, which are the Republican Party, the Green Party and Peace and Freedom party,” Vu said.

Of course, you can show up to vote in-person on election day to make your party selection then. Due to a new law, you can also register to vote on the day of the election at your polling place.



“Even after you make one of those selections of the party ballots, it does not change your party, [so] you still get to keep your nonpartisan status,” Vu said.

High voter turnout is expected.