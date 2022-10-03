Voter information pamphlets go out for Nov. general election

Voter information pamphlets are on the way to San Diego County’s 1.9 million registered voters for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election.

SAN DIEGO — Voter information pamphlets are on the way to San Diego County’s 1.9 million registered voters for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election. If your voter registration is up to date, the Registrar of Voters office says you should receive the pamphlet by Oct. 7.

The pamphlet contains important election information such as voting options, election deadlines, candidate statements and more. It also includes a sample of your official ballot. You may use the sample ballot to practice making your selections before marking your official ballot.

Ballots will start going out in the mail to all active registered voters on Oct. 8. Voters can find a list of ballot drop box and vote center locations inside their voter information pamphlet. Voters can also see their pamphlet online.

If you signed up to get your voter information pamphlet electronically, you should have received an email giving you the same information and a link to your pamphlet.

Voters who want to be among the first to see their pamphlet every election can sign up to receive all future pamphlets electronically. Voters who take this option will no longer receive a paper copy in the mail but will get an email notification when the pamphlet becomes available online.

Learn more about voting in the general election at sdvote.com, or call (858) 565-5800 or toll free at (800) 696-0136.