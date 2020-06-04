CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Newsom will discuss California's emergency actions to "stand up alternate care facilities and secure thousands of beds to prepare for a COVID-19 surge" according to the governor's press office in Sacramento.

Recognizing that states like New York are experiencing immediate supply shortages as a result of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom Monday announced that California would help meet this moment by loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory.

“California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are being impacted the hardest right now by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Newsom. “We still have a long road ahead of us in the Golden State – and we’re aggressively preparing for a surge – but we can’t turn our back on Americans whose lives depend on having a ventilator now. We’re meeting this moment with compassion. I know that if the tables were turned and we were experiencing a hospital surge, other states would come to our aid and provide ventilators just as we are today.”

California continues to prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge. The state is securing thousands of beds in alternate care facilities, protecting the homeless, purchasing critical medical equipment and launching new programs like the Health Corps to recruit health care professionals.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are 13,946 confirmed cases in California and there have been 324 deaths. Approximately 131,500 tests had been conducted. At least 116,563 results have been received and another 15,000 are pending as of April 5.

