What’s next | If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what would happen to abortion pills

Could medicinal abortions be the next battleground if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

SAN DIEGO — Could abortion pills become the next battleground if Roe v. Wade is overturned? The abortion pill, or medication abortion, allows patients to terminate early pregnancies at home.

Dr Toni Marengo is the chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest.

Of the draft decision concerning Roe v. Wade, Dr. Marengo said:

"We have to remember that the decision will go back to the states. Here in California, abortion will still be legal in the state of California because we are a Reproductive Freedom state."

Dr. Marengo also reminded patients to remember there's a difference between the abortion pill and the morning after pill. The morning after pill is emergency contraception to prevent pregnancies from occurring. The abortion pill terminates early pregnancies within 10 weeks.

Both are still legal in California.



Dr. Marengo said the abortion pill is a two-drug combination that can be taken at home - or anywhere - and is authorized for the first 10 to 11 weeks after your last menstrual period. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Californians will be covered but Dr. Marengo advised:

"We will most likely see an uptick in patients traveling to California, if they have the means, to seek medical or surgical abortions. Depending on access, it may sometimes mean longer wait times for residents of California."



According to the New York Times, Americans United for Life, an anti-abortion advocacy group, listed medication abortion as first among the organization’s priorities for 2022. That means states without abortion protections like South Dakota and Texas may also do away with medication abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Dr. Marengo said that will mean time is of the essence for those looking for medication abortion.

"Counting from your last menstrual period, many people with uteruses don't even know they're pregnant until six, seven or eight weeks. So, if you're right up against that timeline or trying to make an appointment or travel somewhere, for some, it may make medical abortion a little difficult to access just based on timing," explained Dr. Marengo.