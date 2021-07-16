What your need to know about the Sept. 14 recall election



"So as long as your information is up to date on your registration file you can expect to receive yours the week of August 16th," Paes said.



Paes expects 65 to 75% of the county's nearly two million registered voters will take part in the state's first gubernatorial recall election since 2003.



Back then, Governor Gray Davis was ousted from office, with voters electing Arnold Schwarzenegger as his replacement.



For this election, the deadline for candidates to run is Friday, July 16.



So far, at least 70 people have thrown their name in the ring, including former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer.



They'll be listed under one of two questions on the ballot.



"First part is asking voters do you want to recall the current governor? And if so, who would be your replacement candidate," Paes said.



Here are some key dates to keep in mind:



- Starting August 16, early in person voting begins at the Registrar’s office.



- On August 17, 130 mail drop off locations will open.



-Then, from September 11 through election day, about 200 in-person voting locations will be available.



- The deadline to register is Aug. 30.



This election is costing San Diego County between $20 and $21 million.



According to the State Finance Department, the total cost is $276 million.



The Registrar’s office is still looking for voting site managers as well as poll workers -- about 2,000 of them.



They're paid positions.