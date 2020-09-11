Who will Gov. Newsom pick to replace Senator Kamala Harris?

California is one of dozens of states where the governor appoints a new senator if there is a vacancy.

SAN DIEGO — It was just Saturday that Senator Kamala Harris was declared Vice-President elect, but people have been talking about who’s going to replace her in the Senate for a few months now.

There are some pretty powerful Californians on the short list and one of them from San Diego.

The clock has already begun ticking for Governor Newsom to decide who will replace Harris in the Senate.

“You hear names like Alex Padilla and Javier Becerra. You hear names like Karen Bass. You hear names like Barbara Lee, both Congresswomen. Then you hear names like our own Madame President pro tem of the Senate Toni Atkins from right here in San Diego,” said News 8 Political Analyst Laura Fink.

State Senator Toni Atkins was elected in 2016 to represent the 39th District and was appointed to the Rules Committee. After just one year, she was elected Senate President pro tempore. She’s also the first openly LGBTQ person to lead the state House. In his endorsement for Todd Gloria, Newsom spoke about Atkins’ role in getting things done.

“There’s no substitute for having the pro tem of the State of California in your own backyard, [having] a partner in San Diego. {Atkins is] a pro tem that will make sure that the Governor of the state of California is enlightened upon what the priorities are for the city of San Diego,” Newsom said.

Fink said the governor will mostly like choose the person who can not only best serve California, but also help set the national stage for the future.

“So you need someone with legislative experience, who can walk into the halls of Congress and to be able to secure what’s needed for the California budget,” Fink said. “So you can believe that that’s what’s on his mind - that legislative ability to be able to navigate the halls of power.”