Women's March of San Diego holds virtual watch party for inauguration

On Saturday, the group will hold their fifth annual march in an online format titled "Breaking Barriers".

SAN DIEGO — Many San Diegan's tuned in to Wednesday's inauguration as President Biden and Vice President Harris were sworn in.

It was four years ago that more than 30,000 people took to the streets in San Diego following the inauguration of Donald Trump. Four years later, the Women's March Movement hosted a virtual watch party on Facebook Live as President Biden and Vice President Harris were sworn in.

Poppy Fitch, a founding member of Women's March San Diego discussed the impact of today's ceremonies and how it is different than last time.

"Our own mayor, Todd Gloria, tells a story about the 2016 march. He talks about the collective sense of despair and isolation that many of us felt and he says 'then here came the women' to show us that we're not alone, that there is hope, that we have agency," Fitch said. "Today's live stream was about celebrating that while we are not together physically, that we are together spiritually and emotionally to celebrate this incredible, historic moment."

The Women's March has happened every year following President Trump's inauguration and the group said that while they had hoped to celebrate their fifth annual march in person, COVID-19 has forced it to take a virtual presence instead.

So, this weekend on Saturday, January 23, they will hold their fifth annual march in an online format titled "Breaking Barriers" that will include guest speakers like Mayor Todd Gloria and Supervisor Nora Vargas.

You can find more info on the organization and this weekend's virtual event on womensmarchsd.com.

Wednesday's inauguration events will conclude Wednesday evening with a program called "Celebrating America" hosted by Tom Hanks airing on CBS 8 at 8:30 p.m. PT. It will feature musical performances by guests like Justin Timberlake, Bon Jovi, and Bruce Springsteen.