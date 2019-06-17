SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time in California history, the rainbow flag representing LGBTQ Pride is flying high above the State Capitol Building.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom requested the flag be raised on the main flagpole at the capitol to commemorate June as LGBTQ Pride Month. It will remain on the flagpole until July 1.

“In California, we celebrate and support our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community’s right to live out loud – during Pride month and every month,” Newsom said. “By flying the pride flag over the State Capitol, we send a clear message that California is welcoming and inclusive to all, regardless of how you identify or who you love.”

California joined Colorado and Wisconsin in flying the Pride flag at their respective State Capitol buildings for the first time.

The gesture goes against recent activity by the Trump administration, which denied requests from embassies to fly the Pride flag during June, according to ABC News.

"At a time when the Trump Administration is forbidding U.S. embassies and consulates around the world from raising pride flags, we are sending the message that we acknowledge and respect LGBTQ people, and they have a home here in California,” said Assemblymember Todd Gloria, Vice Chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus.

While it is the first time the Pride flag has flown on the flagpole at the Capitol, the flag has been put on display on balconies both inside and outside the building, officials said. In 2015, the Capitol dome was lit up in rainbow colors to coincide with the Supreme Court’s decision that same-sex marriages be given the same rights and privileges as traditional marriages.

