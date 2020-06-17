DA to announce charging decision against officers involved in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks

The announcement will be made at 3 p.m.

ATLANTA — The two Atlanta officers who responded to the incident that led to the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks will learn if they face charges today at 3 p.m., the Fulton County District Attorney announced.

The now former officer, Garrett Rolfe, is more likely to face charges due to the fact that he fired his service weapon that killed Brooks. Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan responded to a DUI call at the Wendy's off University Avenue where Brooks was asleep in the drive-thru line.

"District Attorney Howard intends to announce his charging decisions as they relate to former Officer Rolfe and fellow Officer Devin Brosnan who was also present during Brooks’ fatal shooting," according to a news release from the DA's office.

Brooks' widow Tomika Miller and other family members will address media after the announcement, along with family attorneys L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller.

Prosecutors have spent days reviewing bodycam, dashcam and surveillance video from the Wendy's. After Rolfe and officer Brosnan began the DUI investigation, a violent struggle ensued.

Howard's office is considering three charges: murder, felony murder and involuntary manslaughter.

It ended with Rolfe shooting Brooks twice in the back as he was running away with the officer's taser, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Less than 24 hours after the incident, the department fired Rolfe and put Brosnan on administrative duty.

Rolfe joined the force as an academy cadet in 2013 and has received more than 2,000 hours of training since then, according to state records.

Rolfe had been recently trained in de-escalation tactics, according to his department record. In addition, he took coursework in April in cultural awareness. This past January, he passed a course entitled "Use of Deadly Force." In May 2019, Rolfe was congratulated by the police department for his participation in the High-Intensity Traffic Team Unit.

The unit works to reduce the number of traffic-related injuries and deaths in the city, especially for those involving impaired drivers. Rolfe was awarded a silver pin for making between 50 and 99 DUI arrests during the year prior to the award.