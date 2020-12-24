It's so cold in Florida Christmas Day, falling iguanas are expected

The NWS in Miami tweeted that temperatures in the region are expected to drop into the 30- to 40-degree range on Christmas Day, and well into the weekend.

'Tis the season for falling iguanas, the National Weather Service in Miami warned South Floridians.

These temperatures will be cold enough for -- no, not snow, but for iguanas to drop out of the trees.

“Brrr! Much colder temps expected for Christmas,” the NWS tweeted earlier this week. “Falling iguanas are possible.”

Why is that?

Because Iguanas are cold-blooded reptiles, their bodies go dormant when it gets too cold for them to handle. They become sluggish when temperatures get below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Below 40 degrees, they become "cold-stunned" and drop to the ground. Don't worry, they are still alive.

This could be either a shock or a danger to the public. Male iguanas can grow up to five feet and weigh 17 pounds, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. As you can imagine, if they fall on a person or a vehicle, they could cause injuries or damage.

When it comes to chilly weather, Jacksonville is expected to see temperatures drop from about 80 degrees on Thursday to about 30 degrees Christmas Day, making it one of the five coldest Christmas Days on record, according to the NWS in Jacksonville.