Florida man wins $500K lottery prize using lucky numbers from fortune cookie

ESTERO, Fla. — A Florida man moving to a new state is off to a pretty lucky start.

Ernesto Sorzano used the numbers he got on a fortune cookie to play on a Powerball ticket, according to CNN. Sorzano had recently picked up his favorite order of shrimp and fried rice when he got the fortune cookie with the lucky numbers on it, CNN said.

Those lucky numbers ended up winning him $500,000. According to lottery officials, the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Sorzano is moving from Estero to Huntersville, North Carolina, where he bought the winning ticket, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.

Sorzano told CNN he plans on using the money he won to buy a home in Huntersville.