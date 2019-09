GOODSPRINGS, Nev. — .

A hot air balloon decorated like old glory was flying high, crowded with people when something went wrong. The balloon made sudden hard landing. Really hard. The basket was tipped on its side and nine people were thrown to the ground. This happened in the desert about 40 miles from Las Vegas in the town of Goodsprings.

One woman was seriously injured but is expected to live. 8 others were lucky enough to just have minor injuries. The FAA is investigating what went wrong.