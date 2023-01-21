Police: Florida woman shoots terminally ill husband, barricades inside his hospital room

The shooting happened inside Advent Health Hospital at Medical Memorial Parkway in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman shot her terminally ill husband on Saturday in Daytona Beach, authorities say.

Law enforcement says that the shooting happened inside Advent Health Hospital located at Medical Memorial Parkway.

After shooting her husband, the woman barricaded herself inside his hospital room, the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a news release.

"Officers have evacuated staff and patients around the room, and at this time the female is not seen as a threat to staff or patients," the police department said in a statement. "No one else has been injured."