Watch live Saturday protest | Crowds march through downtown Sacramento for 'A Peaceful Protest for Our Rights'

Crowds are expected to gather for another day of protests in downtown Sacramento.

10 a.m. Update: Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted that the Sacramento City Council will gather for an emergency meeting Saturday afternoon where the mayor will "recommend the curfew be lifted immediately and the National Guard no longer be deployed."

"A Peaceful Protest for Our Rights," organized by local filmmaker Deon Taylor and Sacramento Kings assistant coach Bobby Jackson, kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6 with a march from the Golden 1 Center to Cesar Chavez Plaza.

The march and rally will feature speakers from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People [NAACP], community members, and local and state officials. The rally is expected to end around 2 p.m. with a balloon drop.

On Friday crowds in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento and elsewhere marched, cycled and staged “die-ins" to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other African Americans who have died during police confrontations

