SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update 9:41 p.m.

Officers are still at the scene where an officer was shot Wednesday evening in north Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Sgt. Vance Chandler said the department received a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman shortly before noon. At least two officers met with the woman at a separate location before going with her to a house in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue to retrieve her belongings. They arrived at the house at 5:41 p.m.

Chandler said the suspect began firing a rifle at 6:10 p.m. while officers were helping the woman gather her belongings. He said one officer was shot in the backyard of the home.

Officers took cover until an armored vehicle arrived at 6:54 p.m., Chandler said. The officer was taken to a local hospital at 6:59 p.m. and is in serious condition.

Chandler said the woman they escorted to the house is safe. He did not say what kind of relationship she has with the suspect.

The suspect is still firing at officers, Chandler said.

"This is a very unique situation anytime you have a suspect firing at officers multiple times," Chandler said. "Our priority is to take every precaution so that no one else is shot."

Negotiators are on the scene and multiple agencies are working with the Sacramento Police Department to get the situation under control, Chandler said.

The Twin Rivers Unified School District Police Department has opened Noralto Elementary School at 477 Las Palmas Ave. for residents who have been evacuated from the neighborhood.

The department has not identified the suspect.

Traffic update

Update 8:18 p.m.:

Sacramento City Councilmember Allen Warren, who represents District 2 in north Sacramento, said the officer was responding to a domestic violence call.

"All I know right now is that the officer is hurt bad. She is at the hospital now and we're praying for her recovery and for her to make it through," Warren said.

North Sacramento Shooting: Witness describes scene

Update 7:50 p.m.:

Sacramento Police tell ABC10 that an officer has been taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

Original:

Sacramento Police are warning the public to keep away from the area around Redwood Avenue and Edgewater Road in north Sacramento as police continue to search for a gunman who is said to be firing in the neighborhood.

Several of our reporters are near the area, reporting that they heard several pops that could have been gunshots around 7 p.m.

The area is still very active. If you are able, stay away. If you are home, stay inside.

TRAFFIC AND CLOSURES:

As a result of the shooting, several roadways are closed and SacRT has announced route cancelations.

