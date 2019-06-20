SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update 8:18 p.m.:

Sacramento City Councilmember Allen Warren, who represents District 2 in north Sacramento, said the officer was responding to a domestic violence call.

"All I know right now is that the officer is hurt bad. She is at the hospital now and we're praying for her recovery and for her to make it through," Warren said.

North Sacramento Shooting: Witness describes scene

Update 7:50 p.m.:

Sacramento Police tell ABC10 that an officer has been taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

Original:

Sacramento Police are warning the public to keep away from the area around Redwood Avenue and Edgewater Road in north Sacramento as police continue to search for a gunman who is said to be firing in the neighborhood.

Several of our reporters are near the area, reporting that they heard several pops that could have been gunshots around 7 p.m.

The area is still very active. If you are able, stay away. If you are home, stay inside.

TRAFFIC AND CLOSURES:

As a result of the shooting, several roadways are closed and SacRT has announced route cancelations.

Here's a look at traffic from Waze: