San Diego heat warning

Showers and thunderstorms roll across San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — A few showers and thunderstorms rolled across San Diego County early Sunday morning with Barona recording 0.04 inches of rain, and Alpine and Ramona recording 0.01 inches, the National Weather Service said.

An excessive heat warning was issued until 8 p.m. Sunday for San Diego County deserts, including Borrego Springs, with dangerously hot conditions and temperatures up to 114 degrees expected. Extreme heat can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

A beach hazards statement was issued through Sunday evening for county coastal areas with elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet with sets to 6 feet and a high risk of rip currents, which could create dangerous swimming conditions.

Strong high pressure over the Southwest was predicted to bring hot summer weather inland while sea breezes and a shallow marine layer could keep coastal areas much cooler.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 73 to 78 degrees with overnight lows of 62 to 67. Highs in the western valleys were expected to be 83 to 88, and 93 to 98 near the foothills with overnight lows of 64 to 69. Highs in the mountains were expected to be 91 to 100 with overnight lows of 65 to 74, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be 109 to 114 with overnight lows of 83 to 89.

Monsoon flow was expected to bring chances for showers and thunderstorms to the entire region through Monday, the NWS said.