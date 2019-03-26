SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego has long been known as a military town. With MCAS Miramar, Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Recruit Depot and Naval Base Coronado, there is never a shortage of men and women in uniform living in America’s Finest City.

The San Diego Padres recognized this and have long been a top supporter of the military in San Diego. During every Sunday home game, the team invites members of a particular branch of the military to watch the game from the right field bleachers.

Military Padres

For the 2019 season, military, veterans and their families can enjoy Padres games all season long at a discounted rate. During “Military Sundays presented by USAA” military, veterans, and their families will receive a 50% ticket discount; the discount is 25% for all other home games.

Military Sundays are considered any Sunday home games during this season. This year the team has 13 different Military Sunday games with different themes. A few of the themes include Salute to the Military Spouse on May 19 and POW/MIA Appreciation Day on June 30.

Here is the full schedule for “Military Sundays Presented by USAA”



The military discounts are available online through verification by GovX.com and at Petco Park Advance Ticket Windows with proof of active-duty, reserve, veteran, dependent or retired status.

Another way the Padres honor the military is through their special camouflage jerseys they wear on the military Sundays. The team was the first in Major League Baseball to start wearing the unique jerseys when they trotted them out in 2000.

Padres original camouflage uniform

The team debuted the first edition of the camouflage uniforms in 2000. They wore the green jungled pattern through the 2006 season.

Padres desert camo - 2006

In 2006, the team switched to a brown version of the uniform. The “desert camouflage” was designed after the U.S. Navy SEALs uniforms. This version of the camouflage uniforms were worn on every Sunday home game in 2006 and through the 2010 season.

Padres brown digital - 2011

In 2011 the team modified their camouflage jersey again. This time the uniforms represented the brown digital camouflage that was worn by the United States Marine Corps when they deployed to the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility. The team wore these through the 2015 season.

Padres side by side

In 2016, the Padres introduced two new military-inspired uniforms. First was the blue Navy digital camouflage pattern and second was the brown Marine digital pattern. These 2 adaptations are still worn by the club.