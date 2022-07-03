San Diego police arrest suspect in June 25 homicide

David Rasean Vereen was taken into custody Friday for suspicion of murder in the June 25 shooting death of Kevin Burton, according to San Diego police.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police announced Sunday the arrest of a 22- year-old man suspected of shooting an 18-year-old man to death after he and his friends drove away from a party.

San Diego resident David Rasean Vereen was taken into custody Friday for suspicion of murder in the June 25 shooting death of Kevin Burton, according to San Diego police Lt. Jud Campbell. Vereen was also booked for suspicion of shooting at a dwelling.

Officers responded to a hospital at 1:45 a.m. that day after Burton's friends drove him there with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Campbell said. He was transferred to another hospital with a higher level of trauma care where he died.

"Around the same time, officers from Mid-City Division were responding to check the area of 6400 El Cajon Boulevard based on multiple radio calls reporting gunshots," the lieutenant said. "They located the scene where the victim was shot."

A second bullet believed to have been fired during the Burton shooting struck an apartment complex window on the south side of El Cajon Boulevard, Campbell said. No one was injured at the apartment complex.