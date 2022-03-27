x
SD Humane Society President traveling to Poland to help pets

A border crossing clinic will be set up to help pets impacted by the war
Credit: San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society President Gary Weitzman was scheduled to leave San Diego Sunday on a 10-day mission to Poland to provide veterinary care and help set up a border crossing clinic to support pets impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Weitzman was also bringing veterinary supplies to the ADA Foundation, a no-kill animal shelter in Przemysl, Poland, 30 minutes from the border with Ukraine.

Weitzman was invited to deploy as part of Greater Good Charities' response to the Ukraine crisis. The charity is on the ground assisting with the humanitarian effort.

"As soon as the war broke out in Ukraine, we started looking for ways to support people with pets and animals left behind by this tragedy," Weitzman said. "When we learned that our partner, Greater Good Charities, was seeking additional veterinary support, we immediately offered to help. Our goal is to make an impact for animals and people in this tragic crisis."

