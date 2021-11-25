Shopping online this week? Be on the lookout for scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning holiday shoppers ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tis' the season of scamming!

The Better Business Bureau is warning holiday shoppers ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From Nov. 1 to Dec 31., U.S. sales online are expected to hit $207 billion this holiday shopping season, according to Adobe Blog.

Additionally, Adobe Blog says 17% of all holiday sales will come during Cyber weekend, which starts with Black Friday and ends with Cyber Monday.

With so many people shopping both online and at stores, the BBB is warning people to be careful and alert when it comes to scammers. Katie Grevious, the communication specialist at the BBB, said scammers are preying on people and looking to take advantage of them.

"Scammers know there are product shortages as well," Grevious said. "So, they are going to capitalize on the lack of those hot ticket items. So, just because you see something that is maybe sold out everywhere else, and then it suddenly pops up at a third-party vendor, be very careful because that's how the scammers are going to get you."

Grevious also warned shoppers shouldn't use gift cards unless it's from a trusted store. If you buy something online and it's a scam, she said it's next to impossible to get your money back with a gift card.

Additionally, if you plan to shop, whether in-person or online, Grevious said to use a credit card, which will protect you if you are a victim of a scam.

