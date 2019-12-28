HEMET, California — Two girls and their father have died and their brother was badly injured in a Southern California apartment fire.

Police say the dead include 4- and 12-year-old girls and their 41-year-old father, who returned to the apartment to attempt a rescue.

The fire erupted early Friday morning in a unit occupied by seven people in the city of Hemet, southeast of Los Angeles.

The 8-year-old brother was rescued and was in grave condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One neighbor says he got his family out, but it was too late to help others.

