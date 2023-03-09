Alex Murdaugh's attorneys file motion for new trial in murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh's attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the South Carolina State House on behalf of their client, claiming new evidence has been discovered in the double murder case and they will file a motion for a new trial.
Murdaugh is in prison, serving two consecutive life sentences after a Colleton County jury found him guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul. He is also expected to plead guilty to a host of financial crimes -- where he has admitted to stealing money from clients and business partners -- in federal court on September 21.
In this latest development, WLTX is among other news organizations to receive an email from Murdaugh's attorneys announcing the 2 p.m. press conference. It is unclear in the email whether this new evidence relates to the crime itself or to allegations of jury tampering that has been hinted at by Griffin.
Griffin, himself, was reprimanded in late August 2023 for facilitating Murdaugh's interview with Fox Nation for 'The Fall of the House of Murdaugh' docuseries that streamed over the past week. Griffin recorded phone calls with Murdaugh and allegedly passed those interviews to the media organization. Murdaugh temporarily lost his phone and iPad privileges as a result of the interviews and was charged with abuse of privileges and unauthorized use of an inmate's personal identification number (PIN).