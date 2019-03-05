DONNA, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection-organized temporary migrant tents are back up once again.

The agency opened two of them near the Texas-Mexico border Thursday in response to the continued overcrowding at their permanent facilities. But is it enough to keep up with the number of undocumented immigrants crossing the border?

“I hope it is enough,” said Carmen Qualia, Border Patrol RGV Sector executive officer of operations.

After months of sounding the alarm about the saturation of Border Patrol processing centers, which has led to migrants being released into various South Texas communities, CBP officials got the space they said they so desperately needed.

“Our average number of apprehensions is 1,200 individuals a day,” Qualia said. “So we really needed to have this 40,000-square-foot facility, which will hold 500 individuals.”

The two sites, in Donna and El Paso, opened simultaneously like they did in late 2016 during the last wave of undocumented immigrant crossings.

Both come at a combined price tag of $36.9 million to operate for four months, with the option to keep them open longer.

The tents are divided up into five different pods; one for initial intake, another for processing and the rest for holding. Migrants will be grouped into various categories and placed in different partitions.

Unlike the last time the tents went up, the current sites won’t have chain-link enclosures, or what’s been referred to as cages.

Another difference is the makeup of the migrant population being apprehended at the border.

“This go-around it's a lot of family units,” said Ramiro Garza, Border Patrol RGV Sector acting assistant chief. “The main difference in operations for us is family units are showing up with a lot of infants.”

More specifically, a 240% increase in family units compared to last year, according to Border Patrol.

Garza said his processing centers are close to 2,000 people over capacity.

“I’m worried that apprehensions are going to keep going up,” he said.

Migrants will start being brought into the facility as soon as Thursday evening.