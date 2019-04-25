WESLACO, Texas — A tweet from President Donald Trump is raising a confusing question: Is the U.S. suddenly sending more troops to the border?

The president claimed early Wednesday morning that Mexican soldiers had pulled their guns on National Guard soldiers at the border and in response, Trump wants to send "armed soldiers" to the border.

THE QUESTION

Is the U.S. sending armed soldiers to the border in response to an incident between Mexico and America's military forces?

THE ANSWER

There are already more than 1,200 National Guard members and roughly 2,800 active duty soldiers at the southern border. None of the federal agencies we asked would confirm whether more armed troops are being sent.

WHAT WE FOUND

The incident that the president appears to be referencing did happen, but officials said it was actually U.S. Army soldiers, not National Guardsmen who were involved.

President Donald Trump tweets Wednesday morning about sending armed troops to the border

Twitter

U.S. and Mexican authorities said that a group of Mexican soldiers detained U.S. Army soldiers at gunpoint on April 13.

The Mexican soldiers thought the U.S. military had crossed the border into Mexico, when it was actually the Mexican soldiers who were on U.S. soil south of the border fence.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry blamed the terrain for the confusion. Both sides said it was a mistake and everyone involved peacefully went their separate ways.

This is believed to be the incident Trump alluded to in this tweet. Whether sending armed troops to the border is an order or a wish, the KENS 5 Border Team could not verify.

The Department of Defense referred us to the White House for clarification. The White House sent us to the Department of Homeland Security. Yet none of the agencies would confirm whether more armed troops were being sent.

In late 2018, the president ordered the DOD to help handle migrant caravans.



There’s already 1,249 National Guard and roughly 2,800 hundred active duty soldiers deployed to the southern border, according to US Northern Command and the National Guard. Those in military police roles are armed but won’t engage in immigration matters.

So while armed active duty personnel are already at the southern border, it’s unclear if the president’s message means more soldiers will be heading that way.



