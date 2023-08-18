Report: Here's when Trump is suspected to turn himself into the Fulton County jail

The 19 defendants have until Friday, Aug. 25 at noon to turn themselves in, according to Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants are facing 41 total counts of violating Georgia law, according to a Fulton County indictment released Monday. Now, they have a week to negotiate their surrender at the Fulton County Jail.

"At this point, based on guidance received from the district attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail," the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday. "Defendants can turn themselves in at any time. The jail is open 24/7."

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, booking records indicated none of the 19 defendants had turned themselves in.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that Trump likely won't report to Fulton County until late next week citing "no earlier than Thursday."

The New York Times reports his team is currently negotiating an interview with Tucker Carlson at the same time as the first Republican presidential primary debate. Any appearance in Fulton County would likely come after that.

Lawyers for a few of the defendants tell 11Alive they are working with the DA's office to negotiate the terms of consent bond. That's when defendants go through the booking process while bond paperwork is getting processed, allowing them to get in and out of jail very quickly.

Prosecutors hope to schedule arraignments the week of Sept. 5. However, some defendants could appear in federal court before then. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is eyeing a March trial date.

Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has requested his case be tried in federal court, rather than Fulton County.