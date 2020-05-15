California bills called 'job-killers' aim to make coronavirus a workplace injury

Lorena Gonzalez said her bill would make coronavirus a workplace injury.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Like all essential workers, Adam Zack, the owner of San Diego’s Jensen’s Foods, calls his heroes, but he’s worried about a package of coronavirus-related bills, lawmakers said are designed to protect them.

The state's chamber of commerce called the proposed bills, "job killers."

“If insurance costs go up somehow it results in you having to find ways to be profitable, whether it results in increased prices, or reduced labor,” said Zack.

The bills share the same theme - they assume those who contract COVID-19 got it on the job.

“What we're doing is changing the presumption. Normally, I’d have to prove I got it at work. This, the proof would have to be on the hands of employer to say I didn't get it at work," said Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego).

Gonzalez said her bill would make coronavirus a workplace injury, and would make employees eligible for workers compensation and extended leave.

“We are ensuring that businesses can open. Who’s being put at risk when we do that?,” she said.

Her labor bills often make it to the chamber's annual "job killer" list, but still get passed. Now in a pandemic she said there's a greater need to safeguard workers.

“Because we know if an employer is not paying their fair share, it's going to come back to taxpayers in the state,” she said.

Zack does not believe the costs of COVID-19 should be shifted onto the laps of businesses.

Sales may be better, but costs are higher due to sanitizing, and hazard pay. He said he is unsure how will handle it in long-term.