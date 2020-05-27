California expected to release guidelines for reopening gyms, fitness centers soon

CALIFORNIA, USA — State guidelines for the reopening of gyms and other fitness operations that have been shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic could be released "within a week or so," Gov. Gavin Newsom said today, noting the need to address the diverse types of businesses within the industry.



Speaking during an online video-conference with fitness-industry leaders across the state, Newsom said reopening guidelines will be released in the "very near future."



"I don't want to say next week, but within a week or so we believe we'll be in a position to make public the guidelines in your sector," Newsom said. "But one thing we also recognize is your sector is multifaceted, and we don't want to be naive and just put out something that's bland and that doesn't meet your unique criteria and your unique considerations, and also look at this from a regional perspective as we do everything."



During the conference, the fitness leaders described the devastating impacts the shutdowns have had on their businesses, and the way they have tried to quickly pivot to offer online training and other services, with varied success.