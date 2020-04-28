Californians can now use food stamps to shop online at Walmart, Amazon

People with CalFresh benefits can shop online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

CALIFORNIA, USA — As of Tuesday, April 28, Californians that use CalFresh benefits can now shop online. The move comes as a response to the widespread need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can purchase groceries online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card at Amazon and Walmart, according to the California Department of Social Services. If you receive CalWORKs, you may also be able to use your cash benefits to make purchases online at Walmart.

Walmart and Amazon are the only stores that are allowed to accept EBT cards online in California as of late April. However, the California Department of Social Services said it hopes to expand the program into other major stores.

Californians can visit the CalFresh website to apply or call 1-877-847-3663 (FOOD) to be connected to their local county social service office.

When someone buys $35 or more in groceries online from either Amazon or Walmart, home delivery is free. According to the California Department of Social services, a delivery fee may vary from $3.99 to $7 for food purchases less than $35. A person can purchase groceries online using their EBT card then have them delivered, but they cannot use their CalFresh food benefits to pay for the delivery fee if there is one. If a person gets CalWORKs, they can use their cash benefit to pay for delivery at Walmart.

The CalFresh Program is federally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).