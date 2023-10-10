California's Right to Repair Act becomes law

Expands access to information, manuals and parts to make repairing cellphones and electronics easier.

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Right to Repair Act on Tuesday, which will soon make it easier for California residents to repair cell phones and other electronic devices. Californians will be able to access information, manuals and parts that they couldn't get their hands on before.

Electronic repair workers are happy about the change.

"All the obstacles we have, the road blocks stopping us from doing this or that. The materials we don't have. We're forced to reverse engineer things to figure it out ourselves," said Tony Heupel, owner of iTech iPhone & Macbook Repair.

He described the challenges he faces as an electronic repair shop owner.

"I can't get my hands on this chip ever. The only way I can get it is to purchase another and then harvest or salvage it off of this to repurpose it," he said.

The Right to Repair Act is expected to change this. It requires repair manuals to become more readily available. This information will help keep devices working longer and can save people money.

"By giving people what they need to repair instead of replace devices we can reduce all of the waste ending up in our landfills," said Jenn Engstrom, state director of CALPIRG.

Local college students rallied for the Right to Repair Act to become law.

"It makes me believe we can do things for a better future," said Tony Ngo.

Other states, including New York and Minnesota have similar laws, however the new California law has tougher rules. It requires companies to expand access to parts, tools and documentation for a longer period of time: seven years for products priced at 100 dollars or more, three years for products between 50 and 99 dollars.

"I think it even goes beyond apple itself so tesla cars, maybe washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, all electronics. It's going to help everybody," Heupel said.

The Right to Repair Act is expected to go into effect in July of next year. It will apply to products made and sold after 2021.