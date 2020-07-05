Watch live: Governor Newsom describes rules for reopening certain businesses starting Friday

Governor Newsom announced on Monday that some businesses could reopen starting Friday, but with safety protocols in place.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday at noon, Governor Newsom will go through the guidelines for certain businesses to reopen starting Friday, which marks the expected beginning of "phase two" to reopening California.

CA Phase 2 Opening Plan 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Phase One

Phase one is the phase we are currently are in, but is expected to end on Friday, May 8. This phase is all about safety and preparedness. Essential businesses, like pharmacies and grocery stores, need to take steps to address physical and workflow adaption, an essential workforce safety net in case workers get sick, and make PPE more widely available.

Phase Two

Newsom predicts phase two will begin on May 8 in California, which will allow some industries, like manufacturing, to reopen with safety modifications in place. People should still telecommute to work if at all possible.

Phase Three

Phase three, which there is not a specific start date for at this time, will include the opening of higher-risk workplaces. These include personal care places (hair and nail salons), entertainment venues (movie theaters, sporting events without live spectators), and in-person religious services such as churches and weddings.

Phase Four