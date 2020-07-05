Watch live: Governor Newsom describes rules for reopening certain businesses starting Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday at noon, Governor Newsom will go through the guidelines for certain businesses to reopen starting Friday, which marks the expected beginning of "phase two" to reopening California.
CA Phase 2 Opening Plan
Phase One
Phase one is the phase we are currently are in, but is expected to end on Friday, May 8. This phase is all about safety and preparedness. Essential businesses, like pharmacies and grocery stores, need to take steps to address physical and workflow adaption, an essential workforce safety net in case workers get sick, and make PPE more widely available.
Phase Two
Newsom predicts phase two will begin on May 8 in California, which will allow some industries, like manufacturing, to reopen with safety modifications in place. People should still telecommute to work if at all possible.
Phase Three
Phase three, which there is not a specific start date for at this time, will include the opening of higher-risk workplaces. These include personal care places (hair and nail salons), entertainment venues (movie theaters, sporting events without live spectators), and in-person religious services such as churches and weddings.
Phase Four
Phase four is the final phase which would be the end of the stay-at-home order. This would allow the reopening of the highest risk workplaces such as concert venues, convention centers, and sports with live spectators. There is a not a specific date in mind for the beginning of phase four at this time.
RELATED: Airlines reduce service to San Diego