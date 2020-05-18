Watch live: Governor Newsom discusses California's COVID-19 plans

A city in Orange County said it expects the governor to discuss how individual counties can utilize more local control.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Monday at noon, Governor Gavin Newsom will give an update on COVID-19 in California.

"We expect to hear some further guidance on how individual counties can progress through reopening to allow for more local control," said the city of Anaheim.

Counties can argue regional variance. This means some counties, if they have data to support the decision, can move further into phase two. This will depend on epidemiological stability, protecting workers, testing capacity, and containment capacity. There must be at least 15 contract tracers per 100,000 residents in the county in question and no COVID-19 deaths within the last 14 days countywide. Nursing facilities must have "more than a 14 day supply" of PPE (personal protective equipment) ready for staff with ongoing procurement from non-state supply chains.

Lastly, the county must have the ability to adjust modifications to slow the reopening pace if need be. California is building a state team to help out the counties and make sure the criteria is met.