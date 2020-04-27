x
Skip Navigation

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

state

Governor Newsom gives coronavirus update as some Californians call for rent, mortgage payment cancellations

Newsom said 45 Californians have died over the last 48 hours.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 14, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. On a near daily basis since outlining his criteria for someday easing stay-at-home orders, Newsom, who recently allowed scheduled surgeries to resume, has warned Californians that, while he understands their desires to get back to work and a sense of normalcy, lifting the orders too soon could be a public health mistake. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At noon on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom will gave an update on COVID-19 in California. You can watch the entire update here.

Additionally, at 12:30 p.m., a group of Californians who claim they have suffered the brunt of COVID-19's economic impacts will hold a Twitter town hall meeting to demand Gov. Gavin Newsom order an immediate cancellation of rent and mortgage payments for the duration of the pandemic, according to contact. The participants plan to begin a rent strike on May 1 should their demands not be met, an organizer said. Comments will be made in both English and Spanish.

The press conferences come just after Nevada announced it is joining California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington in the Western States Pact.  

43,464 Californians have tested positive for COVID-19. 1,755 of those people have died. 

RELATED: Coronavirus in San Diego and California: April 23 - 25, 2020

RELATED: Here are the changes coming with Gov. Newsom's new coronavirus-related executive orders

RELATED: Governor Newsom signs executive order to halt garnishing of COVID-19 related relief