Governor Newsom gives coronavirus update as some Californians call for rent, mortgage payment cancellations

Additionally, at 12:30 p.m., a group of Californians who claim they have suffered the brunt of COVID-19's economic impacts will hold a Twitter town hall meeting to demand Gov. Gavin Newsom order an immediate cancellation of rent and mortgage payments for the duration of the pandemic, according to contact. The participants plan to begin a rent strike on May 1 should their demands not be met, an organizer said. Comments will be made in both English and Spanish.