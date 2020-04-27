Governor Newsom gives coronavirus update as some Californians call for rent, mortgage payment cancellations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At noon on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom will gave an update on COVID-19 in California. You can watch the entire update here.
Additionally, at 12:30 p.m., a group of Californians who claim they have suffered the brunt of COVID-19's economic impacts will hold a Twitter town hall meeting to demand Gov. Gavin Newsom order an immediate cancellation of rent and mortgage payments for the duration of the pandemic, according to contact. The participants plan to begin a rent strike on May 1 should their demands not be met, an organizer said. Comments will be made in both English and Spanish.
The press conferences come just after Nevada announced it is joining California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington in the Western States Pact.
43,464 Californians have tested positive for COVID-19. 1,755 of those people have died.