Watch live: Governor Newsom gives COVID-19 update after CA makes changes for places of worship, retail stores

Newsom is expected to address a variety of coronavirus topics.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom will give a live update on COVID-19 in California at noon on Tuesday. The briefing comes after California issued new guidelines for places of worship and in-person retail shopping on Monday.

Newsom's office issued guidelines for churches and other houses of worship to safely re-open amid the ongoing pandemic. The rules published Monday include a 21-day period during which attendance must be limited to 25% of building capacity or 100 attendees - whichever is lower. The guidelines also include an array of recommendations for maintaining social distancing and discourage singing and other group activities that may increase the likelihood of transmission.

Retailers will once again open their doors to shoppers as the state emerges from shutdown orders enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In new guidelines released Monday, the re-opening of retail stores for socially distanced shopping experiences remains subject to approval from officials in each of the state's counties. San Diego County already approved in-person retail shopping with safety modifications last week. The new guidelines apply to retail only and exclude personal services such as hair salons and nail salons.