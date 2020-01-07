Certain California counties must close restaurants, zoos, movie theaters, and more immediately due to COVID-19

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients are on the rise in California.

CALIFORNIA, USA — On Tuesday, Governor Newsom said specific at-risk counties must close certain sectors of the economy to prevent the concerning spread of COVID-19. Effective immediately, certain indoor operations must close for at least three weeks. These include restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment venues, zoos, museums and cardrooms.

This order applies to all counties that have been on the monitoring list for at least three consecutive days. San Diego County is not currently on that monitoring list. However, the order applies to nearby Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties.

Parking lots at all state beaches will be closed this weekend, including in San Diego County. State parks will remain open, but with social distancing protocols in place.

"Californians should not gather with people they do not live with," said Newsom.

According to Newsom, as of Monday, the number of people hospitalized across California due to the virus has risen 43% in the past two weeks, and the number of people in intensive care units jumped by 37%.



Perhaps more concerning is a continuing rise in positivity rates, or the percentage of people who are tested for the virus and turn out to be positive. Two weeks ago, the statewide average daily positivity rate over a 14- day period was 4.4%. That figure was 5.6% as of Tuesday. The current daily positivity rate over the past seven days is 5.9%, Newsom said.





"That's a point of caution, a point of consideration and obviously a point of concern," he said. "And it led to the decisions we made over the weekend as it relates to shutting down bars in those areas of the state where we've seen an increase in the total spread of the virus, particularly the community spread."