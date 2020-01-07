Certain California counties must close restaurants, zoos, movie theaters, and more immediately due to COVID-19

CALIFORNIA, USA — On Tuesday, Governor Newsom said specific at-risk counties must close certain sectors of the economy to prevent the concerning spread of COVID-19. Effective immediately, certain indoor operations must close for at least three weeks. These include restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment venues, zoos, museums and cardrooms.
This order applies to all counties that have been on the monitoring list for at least three consecutive days. San Diego County is not currently on that monitoring list. However, the order applies to nearby Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties.
Parking lots at all state beaches will be closed this weekend, including in San Diego County. State parks will remain open, but with social distancing protocols in place.
"Californians should not gather with people they do not live with," said Newsom.
According to Newsom, as of Monday, the number of people hospitalized across California due to the virus has risen 43% in the past two weeks, and the number of people in intensive care units jumped by 37%.
Perhaps more concerning is a continuing rise in positivity rates, or the percentage of people who are tested for the virus and turn out to be positive. Two weeks ago, the statewide average daily positivity rate over a 14- day period was 4.4%. That figure was 5.6% as of Tuesday. The current daily positivity rate over the past seven days is 5.9%, Newsom said.
"That's a point of caution, a point of consideration and obviously a point of concern," he said. "And it led to the decisions we made over the weekend as it relates to shutting down bars in those areas of the state where we've seen an increase in the total spread of the virus, particularly the community spread."
Newsom ordered the closure of bars in Los Angeles and several other counties on Sunday, and recommended such closures in other areas. Thus far, Riverside and San Diego counties have both ordered bars closed.
But the governor said Tuesday the bigger concern over the upcoming holiday weekend is family gatherings.
"Not just bars, not just (people) out in the streets, where people are protesting and the like," he said. "It's specifically family gatherings, where family members or rather households ... begin to mix and take down their guard. They walk into that barbecue with masks on and they put the cooler down and the mask comes off. You have a glass of water, and all of a sudden nieces and nephews start congregating around, jumping on top of Uncle Joe.
Newsom said family gatherings are consistently a top concern of health officials across the state, and California is "moving into a weekend when family gatherings are part of the tradition." As a result, he said the state will be "a little more aggressive" over the holiday to ensure health measures are followed.