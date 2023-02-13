Police responding to shots fired at Michigan State University East Lansing campus

East Lansing police are responding to shots being fired on the Michigan Sate University campus Monday evening.
MSU's Police and Public Safety say the shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.
Police are on the scene.
Everyone is being asked to find shelter immediately.
It is unknown at this time what led to the incident, or if anyone has been injured.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
