SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom gave an update on COVID-19 in California on Thursday afternoon. You can watch the entire update here.

Newsom began the conference by saying he had just gotten off the phone with with President Trump and Vice President Pence about the White House’s plan to reopen the U.S. economy. Trump will provide details on the plan at 3:00 PST.

“[California will consider] a thoughtful, judicious approach based upon conditions and the need to act,” said Newsom.

Newsom addressed Californians that grow, pick, handle, deliver, package, and sell our food supply.

“That sector in particular’s been hard hit,” said Newsom.

Newsom announced he had just signed a statewide executive order that will allow for two weeks of supplemental paid sick leave for food workers, such as farmers, food delivery workers, and grocery store workers.

“I hope this will significantly reduce the anxiety [food workers have],” said Newsom. “We don’t want you going to work sick,” said Newsom.

“The grocery lines are also the front lines,” said Newsom. "I want you to know you’re not disposable. You are essential and you’re valued."

“There’s an OSHA component to this as it relates to health and safety guidelines,” said Newsom.

According to Newsom, 69 people have died from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide death toll to 890 people.

“We’re not out of the woods. We need to continue to be viligant,” said newsom.

Newsom said that 1,191 people in ICU, which represents a 1.4% increase from the previous day. 3,141 people are in the hospital.

“This is encouraging. We saw a modest decline” of 0.9%, said Newsom.

