SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Monday, April 13, Governor Gavin Newsom will give a COVID-19 update from Sacramento. You can watch the conference live at the top of this page.

Governor Gavin Newsom previously addressed Californians again on Friday at noon about the state’s response to COVID-19.

On Friday, the biggest issue that the governor touched on was the new way the USNS Mercy will be used. Newsom said the ship will prioritize seniors from nursing homes that are not infected with COVID-19. He says the ship will be used to get the healthy people away from those who are infected trying to reduce hot spots.

Newsom also said an idea that was brought about via NBA star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha. FEMA will now help support local restaurants to deliver meals to seniors who are isolated at home. Newsom said Meals on Wheels is a fantastic organization, but it is unable to supply all the meals that are needed.

Newsom said it's a crucial week for public health in California.

Data from the IHME shows there’s no shortage of PPE in California for the expected peak of resource use. There are more than 26,000 beds available and almost 2,000 ICU beds available. The organization is also projecting that 668 ventilators will be needed.

The IHME also projects 66 coronavirus-related deaths in the state on Wednesday, April 15.

Additionally, Californians on food stamps might be seeing some extra funds on their EBT card pretty soon, according to the California Association of Food Banks.

The organization said people on CalFresh not getting the maximum benefit amount for their household could see a benefit boost on April 12 or May 10.

The boost comes from the Families First Act passed by Congress and signed into law on March 18.

