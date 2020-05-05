Watch live: Governor Newsom tours California small businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Tuesday, May 5 at noon, Governor Gavin Newsom will meet with a small business owner in Sacramento to discuss how certain industries are planning to reopen later this week with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.



On Monday, Newsom and California Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell said they hope specific industries, like manufacturing, can reopen with modifications starting Friday, May 8.