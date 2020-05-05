Watch live: Governor Newsom tours California small businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Tuesday, May 5 at noon, Governor Gavin Newsom will meet with a small business owner in Sacramento to discuss how certain industries are planning to reopen later this week with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.
On Monday, Newsom and California Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell said they hope specific industries, like manufacturing, can reopen with modifications starting Friday, May 8.
“I have great expectations,” said Newsom.
Some businesses, like florists and retail stores, could reopen with safety plans in place. Friday's target date marks the beginning of California's reopening phase two. Newsom will clarify the plans for phase two on Thursday.
Later Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:15, Newsom will host his second virtual roundtable with manufacturing workers and small business owners.