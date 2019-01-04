SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Popular Mexican food chain Tacos El Gordo is set to open its doors in Downtown San Diego in the coming weeks – years after the location was announced.

The Tijuana-based chain which has been around for over 40 years already has three locations in South San Diego. They announced plans for Downtown location almost three years ago but say they were delayed by several setbacks including a lack of workers and a state fine.

Tacos El Gordo is now slated to open their location on F Street in the Gaslamp by the weekend of April 12.