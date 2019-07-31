Target store's sign supporting breastfeeding moms garners praise

A policy implemented by Target is garnering praise from moms all across the country. The chain recently posted a sign in one of its stores in Texas encouraging mothers to breastfeed anywhere they want in the store.

In California, women are already allowed to breastfeed anywhere they want with the exception of someone else’s personal home. But despite the law, it continues to be a controversial issue with heated opinions.

The sign posted at a Target location in Weatherford, Texas, read in part:

"At Target, you are free to nurse wherever and whenever you like while you shop because we think #momsrock."

After an online group for breastfeeding moms caught wind of the sign and shared it, it quickly went viral. Women who spoke with News 8 said they remembered the anxiety of being out in public trying to find a spot to nursing.

But breastfeeding in public continues to be a controversial subject. There are plenty of stories involving women being shamed for breastfeeding in public or not covering up “enough.”

Just last month, video from a Texas police officer's body cam went viral after it captured him asking a breastfeeding mom to leave a community pool.

Other who spoke with News 8 said they thought more stores should add signs to help alleviate any stigma.

In a statement to News 8, Target leaders said the sign was part of their effort to make all their guests feel welcome and respected. They also added that they're currently in the process of remodeling their stores to have nursing rooms.