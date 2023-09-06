US Energy Secretary says plan to find site to store nuclear waste is moving forward

Groups from 12 different states and District of Columbia given $26 million to study issue.

The US Department of Energy Secretary said a plan to find a place to temporarily store nuclear waste is moving forward.

Friday, June 9, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, joined Congressman Mike Levin, on a visit to the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant. During their visit, they announced that more than a dozen groups from different states including California will study which communities are the best fit to temporarily store nuclear waste.

"We know everyone is not going to be open to this, obviously, that is why the process we are announcing today [which is] Phase One, is so important," said Secretary Granholm.

The organizations will each receive about $2 million. The Department of Energy said they represent diverse organizations.

Here is the list:

American Nuclear Society (IL) as the lead, with South Carolina Universities Research and Education Foundation (SC), Northern Arizona University (AZ), University of New Mexico (NM), and South Carolina State University (SC) as partners.

Arizona State University (AZ)

Boise State University (ID) as the lead, with the National Tribal Energy Association, Arizona State (AZ), Colorado State (CO), Idaho State (ID), Montana State (MT), University of Idaho (ID), University of Wyoming (WY), and University of Michigan (MI) as partners.

Clemson University (SC) as the lead, with South Carolina Universities Research and Education Foundation (SC) as a partner.

Energy Communities Alliance (DC) as the lead, with Environmental Council of the States (DC), DOE's State and Tribal Government Working Group, National Association of Attorneys General (DC), National Conference of State Legislatures (DC), and National Governors Association (DC) as partners

Good Energy Collective (CA) as the lead, with University of Notre Dame (IN) and Data for Progress (DC) as partners.

Holtec International (NJ) as the lead, with University of Florida (FL), McMahon Communications (MA), Agenda Global (DC), American Nuclear Society (IL), and Nuclear Energy Institute (DC) as partners.

Keystone Policy Center (CO) as the lead, with Social and Environmental Research Institute, GDFWatch (UK), and the National Association of Regional Councils (DC) as partners.

Missouri University of Science & Technology (MO) as the lead, with University of Missouri - Columbia (MO), University of Illinois (IL), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MA), University of Nevada (NV), Taylor Geospatial Institute (MO), and St. Louis University (MO) as partners.

North Carolina State University (NC) as the lead, with the yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe of San Luis Obispo County and Region (CA), Mothers for Nuclear (CA), and the Tribal Consent Based Coalition - Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant (CA) as partners.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (NY) as the lead, with Schenectady Foundation (NY) and Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Indians (WI) as partners.

Southwest Research Institute (TX) as the lead, with Deep Isolation (CA), Westra Consulting (NE), Community Transition Planning (MI), and Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Nation (MN) as partners.

Vanderbilt University (TN) as the lead, with Rutgers University (NJ) and Oregon State University (OR) as partners.

"We don’t want any community that doesn’t want waste, to host it," she said. "That’s what this process is all about. How do we remove it from communities that don’t want it? And move it to communities that are willing to raise their hand to be able to have it."

The cities willing to store the waste have not yet been revealed. Secretary Granholm said that's part of Phase Two of this process.

"There will be communities willing to take it, we know that," she said.

She added, for host cities, there will be economic benefits.

Congressman Levin said that just because a group was chosen to study this topic, doesn't mean they will be looking at communities in their home states.

"Don’t get the impression that Arizona State University is only looking at Arizona, or North Carolina is only looking at North Carolina," he said.

Congressman Levin said removing nuclear waste from the San Onofre Nuclear Plant is urgent.

"We can't keep the waste here," he said. "We’ve got 9 million people within 50 miles, two earthquake faults, a very important military base for the readiness and preparation for our Marines and sailors, and rising sea levels."